The Royals on OTT: ‘Unforgettable’ Ishaan Khatter and ‘shapeshifting’ Bhumi Pednekar win hearts; see Twitter reviews

What happens when a super handsome but broke rajkumar falls in love with a not so ordinary but also very hot ‘aam kumari’? We get The Royals, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar — a fresh onscreen pair we didn’t know we needed. But as we already witnessed in the trailer, the two share a sizzling chemistry in this web series, which is no less than a fun rollercoaster ride. Also starring Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, Milind Soman and Chunky Panday, the much-awaited rom com drama series arrived on OTT today. Well, many members of the audience enjoyed an intense binge-watching session soon after and we now have a final verdict. Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in The Royals

According to a majority of early Twitter reviews shared by fans, Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter have done a fabulous job in The Royals, which has been compared to Bridgerton by many critics. Lauding Bhumi as ‘aam kumari’ Sophia Shekhar, a social media user shared, “If elegance had a face in 2025, it would be #BhumiPednekar in The Royals. What a transformation ❤️... She has been shapeshifting for every role, dedicating and immersing herself completely…,” whereas another tweeted: “Bhumi Pednekar delivers #Sophia in #TheRoyals with depth and agency. Hers is the most touching character in the show and one roots for her from start to finish.”

Meanwhile, Ishaan has managed to raise the temperatures with his hotness! Showering love on the actor, who has played the role of Maharaj Aviraaj Singh, a netizen tweeted, “#IshaanKhatter is all kinds of unforgettable in The Royals brooding, bold, and beautifully human. He truly is bollywood's new age hearthrob..😍,” whereas another impressed fan praised Ishaan and Nora, tweeting, “Ishaan Khatter the dancer you are omg!! Nailed those moves!! Ishaan and Nora actually have chemistry 🔥🔥#TheRoyals #IshaanKhatter.”

Well, these rave reviews suggest that The Royals is perfect as your next weekend watch!