The story behind Bandar: How Nikhil Dwivedi spent years bringing an uncomfortable story to the screen

Before Bandar became one of the year's most discussed films, before the reviews, conversations and debates that followed its release, it existed as a story that producer Nikhil Dwivedi simply could not let go of.

The process took years, with the script undergoing extensive development before eventually finding its final shape(Photo: Yogen Shah)

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The journey began several years ago when Dwivedi first came across the material in manuscript form. While countless stories pass through the hands of producers every year, this one stayed with him.

Its themes, moral ambiguities and uncomfortable questions continued to resonate long after the reading was over. Dwivedi first acquired the material nearly 4 years ago..."

What followed was not the typical path from script to screen. Convinced that the story deserved a wider audience, Dwivedi approached acclaimed writer Sudip Sharma and encouraged him to develop the material into a screenplay. The process took years, with the script undergoing extensive development before eventually finding its final shape.

The next challenge was finding a filmmaker capable of navigating the complexity of the subject matter without diluting its intent. That search ultimately led to Anurag Kashyap, whose reputation for fearless storytelling and unconventional narratives made him a natural fit for the material.

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In many ways, Bandar is the result of that persistence — a film that survived years of development, rewrites and challenges before finally finding its way to the screen

{{^usCountry}} With Kashyap on board, Bandar began taking concrete shape. Bobby Deol was cast in the lead role, bringing to the project a performance that has since emerged as one of the most widely praised aspects of the film. A talented ensemble cast and crew followed, helping transform years of writing and development into a finished feature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Kashyap on board, Bandar began taking concrete shape. Bobby Deol was cast in the lead role, bringing to the project a performance that has since emerged as one of the most widely praised aspects of the film. A talented ensemble cast and crew followed, helping transform years of writing and development into a finished feature. {{/usCountry}}

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Yet perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Bandar lies in the fact that it was made at all.

At a time when theatrical filmmaking is increasingly driven by familiar formulas, franchises and established genres, Bandar chose to engage with a subject that offers no easy heroes, villains or answers. It is a film that invites audiences to confront uncomfortable questions and draw their own conclusions.

Projects of this nature rarely travel an easy road. They demand patience, conviction and a willingness to persevere through uncertainty. For Dwivedi, the film represented more than a production venture; it became a long-term commitment to a story he believed needed to be told.

Today, as Bandar continues to generate discussion among critics, audiences and the industry alike, its years-long journey offers a reminder that some films arrive not because they are easy to make, but because someone remains committed to them long enough for them to exist.

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In many ways, Bandar is the result of that persistence — a film that survived years of development, rewrites and challenges before finally finding its way to the screen.(Partnered Content)

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