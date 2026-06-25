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The Sweetest Heart actor and couple Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally welcome second child!

Actor Julie Gonzalo, 44, and Chris McNally, 37, have welcomed their second baby—a girl!

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 03:10 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Actor Julie Gonzalo, 44, and Chris McNally, 37, have welcomed their second baby—a girl! On Wednesday, the couple confirmed the news exclusively to People, and Julie also shared the same on her Instagram in a collaborative post with them.

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally with the baby girl(Photo: People and X)

“We are so incredibly grateful to have this new little girl in our family,” the couple told them.

“Our first few weeks were a bit of a blur,” the couple shared. “Lots of love, very little sleep, and a healthy dose of stress. We seem to have forgotten how small newborns are — it seems impossible our oldest was ever that tiny! There have been plenty of family snuggles, though, which helped make the exhaustion easier to handle.”

As for becoming a family of four, the couple added, “It’s safe to say we are still adjusting,” they add. “Going from one child to two has changed the rhythm of our household and required a new level of time management. Though despite the juggling act and a few expected (and unexpected) bumps along the way, we are slowly finding our new rhythm.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / The Sweetest Heart actor and couple Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally welcome second child!
Home / HTCity / Cinema / The Sweetest Heart actor and couple Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally welcome second child!
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