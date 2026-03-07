The ultimate weekend binge: From Dhurandhar and Kohrra to Young Sherlock, here's what to watch on OTT
Looking for something to binge this weekend? From Dhurandhar to the moody mystery of Kohrra and Boyfriend on Demand, platforms are packed with fresh titles
If the explosive Dhurandhar 2 trailer has left you craving more high-stakes drama, you’re in luck. While we wait for the paid previews on March 18th, the streaming world is serving up a perfect mix of global romance, dark mysteries, and intense action. Whether you're in the mood for a clean-shaven Ranveer Singh or a young, defiant Sherlock Holmes, here is your curated guide for the ultimate weekend binge.
Dhurandhar (Part 1)
Before the sequel takes us into the backstory of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, you must revisit the film that started the phenomenon. Currently a global top-performer on Netflix, the first instalment follows an Indian spy infiltrating the Karachi underworld to take down a massive terror network. It’s a masterclass in tension, and re-watching it now is the only way to spot the subtle clues Aditya Dhar planted about the hero's true identity. You can watch it on Netflix.
Kohrra (Season 2)
If you loved the atmosphere of the first season, the second chapter of this Punjabi noir is even more haunting. Detectives Barun Sobti and Mona Singh lead a chilling new investigation into a murder discovered in a family barn. It’s a slow-burning character study wrapped in a gritty police procedural that explores deep-seated secrets and personal redemption. You can watch this on Netflix.
Young Sherlock
Forget the polished detective you know; Guy Ritchie’s new series takes us back to 1870s Oxford to meet a 19-year-old, irreverent Sherlock Holmes played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin. When a campus murder threatens his freedom, he’s forced into his first real case, crossing paths with a young James Moriarty (Dónal Finn). It’s fast, witty, and stylistically sharp. You can watch this on Prime Video.
Boyfriend on Demand
For a total change of pace, dive into this fresh K-Drama starring Jisoo (BLACKPINK) and Seo In-guk. The story follows a burnt-out webtoon producer who subscribes to a virtual dating service to escape her lonely reality, only to find the lines between her digital romance and real-life professional rivalry beginning to blur. It’s the perfect lighthearted balance to a weekend of thrillers. You can watch this on Netflix.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
The Shelby family is finally back. Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in this feature-length epilogue set against the backdrop of World War II. Tommy emerges from exile to face a new generation of threats, including his own out-of-control son. If you’ve missed the "by order of the Peaky Blinders" intensity, this is your big-ticket watch. You can watch this on Netflix
DTF St. Louis
For something darkly comedic, check out this new series starring Jason Bateman and David Harbour. Two bored suburban dads find themselves in over their heads when a sketchy hookup app leads them straight into the middle of a murder investigation. It’s “Midwestern nice” meets high-stakes crime, and it’s arguably the funniest thing on TV right now. You can watch this on HBO Max / JioCinema.
Which one are you choosing to binge on this weekend?
