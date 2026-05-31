Theatre actor Ranjana Aanjjan: It's difficult having a parent in the industry now

Actor Ranjana Aanjjan considers it a blessing to be the daughter of veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastava. She states, "He is one of the best actors in Bollywood. For 15 years we have been doing stage together, and eventually, this year, we will also share screen space."

Theatre actor Ranjana Aanjjan

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Previously, I was focused entirely on the theatre, busy with my plays. That's the reason I have done over 100 plays and did not think before about trying this side of the industry as well. Moreover, in Bollywood we always saw leading ladies as just too perfect, and I saw no chance for myself there. Looks were just not my forte. However, in theatre, you just have to look the part you are playing.

Now, it's late, but the tide is turning, hopefully. Although I have been trying to find something for myself and get on screen for the last six years, the struggle has paid off.

Padma Shri director Mohd Ali Baig had seen me perform a play, Shatranj Ke Mohre, with my dad and subsequently asked me to audition for his film Chand Tara. This offer just wiped out the struggle that I had gone through to get a part in OTT or films. Many people think that having a parent in the industry will fetch you work, but it's not like that. In fact, it's difficult because it doesn't work like that anymore. My father was like, "Should I talk to someone?" and I was like, "I will go and give the audition." I went through unlimited auditions and trials before landing this film, which had its trailer released in Cannes this year.

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, my next project will be an OTT series with my father, so finally, things are looking up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, my next project will be an OTT series with my father, so finally, things are looking up. {{/usCountry}}

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Ranjana Aanjjan with father-actor Aanjjan Srivastava

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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