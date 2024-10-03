This Boyfriend's Day, discover what your favourite early 2000s Bollywood hero has to say about your taste in men!

Today marks National Boyfriend’s Day, the perfect occasion to reminisce about our first on-screen crushes. As Gen Z, we grew up watching these iconic Bollywood heroes, and while love comes in many forms, we can’t deny the special place they hold in our hearts. Is there anything more relatable than longing for those hunky on-screen icons dressed in torn denim and head-turning skimpy tank tops? So, in celebration of Boyfriend’s Day, let’s explore what your favourite early 2000s Bollywood heartthrob might say about your taste in men. And hey, let’s keep this lighthearted — after all, we don’t want anyone trolling us for our nostalgic crushes! It’s all in good fun as we celebrate the charm and charisma that these stars brought to our screens. Is there anything better than longing for the hunky onscreen icons of 2000s Bollywood

The ultimate dream boy: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK transformed Indian cinema with his magnetic charm

Beyond his remarkable acting skills, SRK transformed Indian cinema with his magnetic charm and relatability. His interviews revealed a charismatic personality filled with warmth and witty humour. He was a style icon long before it was trendy, effortlessly rocking leather jackets and a mullet. If you adored SRK as the ultimate dream boy of the early 2000s, your type is definitely someone with magnetic charm, humility, and effortless style.

Rebel on screen, softy in the sheets: Salman Khan

Young Salman Khan radiated a blend of bad-boy charisma and good-natured appeal

Young Salman Khan radiated a blend of bad-boy charisma and good-natured appeal. His star power and undeniable x-factor made him the quintessential movie star with the capacity to ignite the most fiery fantasies. If you loved Salman’s bad-boy allure paired with a soft heart, your type is someone with a mischievous spirit and a touch of vulnerability.

Sophisticated and sensitive: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan in the early 2000s gave off a more sensitive vibe

Saif Ali Khan in the early 2000s gave off a more sensitive vibe for the hyper-masculine energy of Bollywood, bringing a princely flair to his roles. With an effortlessly stylish look that sometimes overshadowed his leading ladies, Saif embraced the femme-masc dynamic in a groundbreaking way for his time. If you admire Saif’s blend of elegance and depth, your type is definitely someone who exudes relaxed refinement.

The boy next door: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor in the 90s was the embodiment of the charming, mischievous boy next door

Ranbir Kapoor in the 90s was the embodiment of the charming, mischievous boy next door. With his relatable looks and playful demeanour, he exuded a “cute” factor rather than just traditional sexiness. He represented the dreamy overlooked guy and if you found yourself drawn to Ranbir’s playful charisma, your type is someone who is looking for a friend as well as a partner and a hint of cheekiness.

Straight-up sexy: Hrithik Roshan

The craze for Hrithik Roshan in the late '90s and early 2000s

The craze for Hrithik Roshan in the late '90s and early 2000s was unmatched. With his striking looks and gentle demeanour, he epitomised the archetype of a nice guy with six-pack abs. His dedication to fitness and tight attire made him a household name, while his mysterious allure solidified him as the quintessential dreamboat. If you were captivated by Hrithik’s combination of sexiness and charm, your type is someone with striking features and a confident presence.

The underdog: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan stood out as one of Bollywood's most versatile actors,

Aamir Khan stood out as one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, blending commercial success with critical acclaim. Known for his underdog spirit, he brought a kind-hearted, introspective quality yet mischievous characteristic to most of his romantic roles. The best part about many of his characters was how they strived to uplift others, embodying the caring partner who prioritised your needs. f you appreciated Aamir’s introspective and caring nature, your type is definitely someone who values depth and empathy.

This National Boyfriend's Day, celebrate the qualities that make these iconic heroes the boys of your dreams!