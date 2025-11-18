‘This needed more of Ranveer Singh’: Dhurandhar trailer leaves fans wanting more; watch

On Ranveer Singh’s 40th birthday this year, makers dropped the first look poster and teaser of his upcoming film Dhurandhar . The actor’s never-seen-before avatar with long hair and rage on his face, put together with Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas’ rap with Na De Dil Pardesi Nu playing in the background took the internet by storm. Netizens were convinced that this Aditya Dhar directorial will serve as a significant milestone in Ranveer’s magnificent career. Well, the trailer of Dhurandhar was released today in a grand event. As expected, fans were over the moon with joy. But they were left wanting more of Ranveer.

The four minute long trailer of Dhurandhar begins with Arjun Rampal’s gory introduction as Major Iqbal of ISI, who controls the Pakistan Government. Up next is R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal from the Indian Intelligence followed by Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam who is described as the child of a devil and a jinn. In between we get glimpses of Ranveer Singh, his chemistry with Sara Arjun and a pretty high dose of violence as well as adrenaline. The trailer is impressive, but fans have one complaint — they wish there was more of Ranveer!

Soon after the trailer released, a social media user gushed, “This needed more of Ranveer Singh but still looks very good. Teaser was far better!,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “Exactly what i felt... Needed more of ranveer ... It didn't feel like it was HIS movie…” Another comment read, “Its shot really well but the trailer lacked a high point or that wow factor. Also why so less of Ranveer?? Its like he is one of the characters not the main one,” while a fan wrote: “Needed more of ranveer singh... He almost seemed like a supporting actor to the other larger than life characters... They should have had something more shocking for him… Arjun and akshaye had the best intros… Not a well cut trailer.”

How excited are you to watch Dhurandhar in theatres on December 5?