Tom Holland reveals that Spider-Man 4 is ‘happening’; says ‘everything’s good to go - we’re nearly there!’

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tom Holland revealed an exciting tidbit about Spider-Man 4 saying, “It's happening. Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go - we’re nearly there. Super exciting. Yeah, I can't wait!” This is good news for Marvel fans who have been waiting for updates and it’s exciting to know that the film is officially in development. Although the actor kept further details under wraps, last month it was reported that Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) is in talks to direct Spider-Man 4. Despite some conflicting reports about the film’s direction, the plot of the movie still remains uncertain. Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Netizens had a lot to say about this tidbit of information. “You can always see the fear in the actor's faces when an interviewer brings up Marvel,” said a keen fan. Another commented on the fact that Tom might not even have read the script saying, “He was so afraid he was going to leak a spoiler when he probably hasn’t even read the script yet.” If you haven't been following the trajectory of Spider-Man 4, Tom has in fact read the script and said, “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect...One of things is that with Marvel, your film is a small cog in a large machine. That machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture. That’s one of the challenges we’re facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the people we have working on it now.”

As for the plot, fans are per usual speculating. There are possibilities of Spidey teaming up with Daredevil against New York's new Mayor, Wilson Fisk; Spidey could also team up with Venom to protect the Multiverse from Knull, the God of the Symbiotes. Some also think that Marvel Studios has some unexpected developments in mind. With Spider-Man having faced off against notable villains like the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus, most fans are simply eager to see which comic book characters will be featured this time around.

While there’s no confirmed release date for Spider-Man 4, with shooting slated for next summer, a release around July 24, 2026, seems rather plausible.