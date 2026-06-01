Triptii Dimri says audiences now want to see flawed female characters on screen: Nobody is perfect

Triptii Dimri’s career has been built on characters which aren’t run-of-the-mill- from her debut as a lead in Laila Majnu, to Bulbul, to Animal, her highest-grossing release to date, and O'Romeo. And now, she’s set to be seen in Maa Behen, again a role which does not present her as a conventional heroine.

Triptii Dimri

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During a conversation at HT City Stars In The City, in a candid chat with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, she was asked by a fan whether the audiences now prefer to watch flawed characters on screen. Triptii replied, “Yes, people want to see more relatable characters, because everyone is flawed, nobody is perfect. Whether it’s me, or Madhuri (Dixit Nene, co star in Maa Behen) ma’am, nobody. When you see flawed characters on screen, you relate to them.”

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about the traditional representation of women in films, she continued, “Aaj kal filmon mein zyaadatar dekhte hain ki maa ek dum sacrifice karegi apne bacchon ke liye, bacchon na khaana nahi khaaya toh maa bhi nahi khaayegi… aisa real mein nahi hota hai. Maybe at some place, but it is not the norm.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the traditional representation of women in films, she continued, “Aaj kal filmon mein zyaadatar dekhte hain ki maa ek dum sacrifice karegi apne bacchon ke liye, bacchon na khaana nahi khaaya toh maa bhi nahi khaayegi… aisa real mein nahi hota hai. Maybe at some place, but it is not the norm.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Which is what pushes Triptii to be on the lookout for headstrong characters, or even ones which don’t follow trends. Talking about Maa Behen in this context, the actor said, “I am sure when audiences watch the film and our characters Rekha, Jaya and Sushma being unapologetically themselves, they will surely relate to them. They will see a glimpse of themselves in these characters.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Which is what pushes Triptii to be on the lookout for headstrong characters, or even ones which don’t follow trends. Talking about Maa Behen in this context, the actor said, “I am sure when audiences watch the film and our characters Rekha, Jaya and Sushma being unapologetically themselves, they will surely relate to them. They will see a glimpse of themselves in these characters.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Triptii, apart from Maa Behen, will be seen next in the film Spirit, being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Prabhas. She also has Animal Park in hand, again helmed by Vanga. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Triptii, apart from Maa Behen, will be seen next in the film Spirit, being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Prabhas. She also has Animal Park in hand, again helmed by Vanga. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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