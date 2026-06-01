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Triptii Dimri says audiences now want to see flawed female characters on screen: Nobody is perfect

Triptii Dimri advocates for strong, realistic female characters in films like Maa Behen. She notes that audiences increasingly prefer relatable portrayals.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 05:14 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Triptii Dimri’s career has been built on characters which aren’t run-of-the-mill- from her debut as a lead in Laila Majnu, to Bulbul, to Animal, her highest-grossing release to date, and O'Romeo. And now, she’s set to be seen in Maa Behen, again a role which does not present her as a conventional heroine.

Triptii Dimri

During a conversation at HT City Stars In The City, in a candid chat with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, she was asked by a fan whether the audiences now prefer to watch flawed characters on screen. Triptii replied, “Yes, people want to see more relatable characters, because everyone is flawed, nobody is perfect. Whether it’s me, or Madhuri (Dixit Nene, co star in Maa Behen) ma’am, nobody. When you see flawed characters on screen, you relate to them.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Triptii Dimri says audiences now want to see flawed female characters on screen: Nobody is perfect
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Triptii Dimri says audiences now want to see flawed female characters on screen: Nobody is perfect
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