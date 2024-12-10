Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya’s wedding BTS video sparks controversy; trolls claim ‘mehendi colour says everything’

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding on December 4 marked the beginning of a brand new chapter in the actors' lives. Recently, Sobhita’s makeup artist Shraddha Mishra shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes video of the new bride dancing joyfully as she prepared for her big day. In the video, Sobhita can be seen excitedly getting her hair and makeup done, exclaiming, “Shraddha, meri shaadi ho rahi hai!” as dhol beats play in the background. The actor danced happily and posed for pictures, saying, “Now I’m feeling shy.” The post was captioned, “Glowing with love and just the right touch of magic @sobhitad.” Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Netizens noticed the colour of her mehndi

While some fans were charmed by the joyful moments in the BTS video, other netizens quickly zeroed in on a specific detail — Sobhita’s mehndi colour. The actor's mehndi appears notably light, leading to a flurry of comments speculating about its meaning. Several users pointed out that the colour did not stain dark saying, “Didi k mehandi ka colour nai aya hai 😢... if you know what I mean.” Another added, “Her mehindi colour says everything 😂.” Others speculated with comments like, “No mehndi colour,” and “Anyone observed mehndi😂.”

Superstition behind mehndi colour

The comments about Sobhita’s mehndi colour are rooted in a common superstition surrounding bridal mehndi. According to the belief, the darker the colour of the mehndi once it has dried, the more love and affection the bride will receive from her husband. It is also said that a darker mehndi colour signifies a closer and more loving bond with the mother-in-law. This cultural notion has led many netizens to comment on Sobhita’s lighter mehndi colour, speculating about the implications behind it.

Amidst the buzz about Sobhita’s mehndi, the newlyweds made their first public appearance after the wedding. Following their intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya visited the Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh for a spiritual visit. They were joined by Nagarjuna, marking a joyous moment for the newlyweds.