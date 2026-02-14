Tu Yaa Main X Reviews: Netizens claim Shanaya Kapoor delivers a refreshing act, jumpscares take the cake

Shanaya Kapoor’s much-awaited film Tu Yaa Main finally hit theatres today, and early reactions from audiences and critics are already pouring in. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the survival thriller seems to have struck the right chord with moviegoers, and the consensus so far is that Shanaya’s second outing is a success.

About the movie The film follows Avani (Shanaya Kapoor), a popular content creator living a life of luxury, and Maruti (Adarsh Gourav), an aspiring influencer from a modest background. Their worlds collide on social media, leading to a professional partnership that slowly evolves into a romantic connection.

But what begins as a love story quickly turns into a gripping survival drama. When the socially mismatched couple takes refuge from a heavy downpour in an abandoned hotel, they find themselves trapped with a 20-foot-deep swimming pool — a setting that soon becomes both their sanctuary and their greatest threat.

Early reviews praise performances and direction While reactions are mixed in parts, most viewers have enjoyed the film. One review on X claimed, “Gourav Adarsh gets into the skin of his character of an influencer from Nala Sopara and is quite impressive. Shanaya Kapoor puts up a great act. Parul Gulati (Lyra) is decent in a supporting role. The second half is crazy and a few jumpscares are very well executed by@nambiarbejoy. Very few Hindi films have scored in this regard and Tu Yaa Main is one of them. The climax is quite nail-biting.” Another comment read, “आनंद एल राय का एक और लाजवाब चुनाव …#BejoyNambiar’s edgy storytelling finds the perfect home with #AanandLRai and #ColourYellow in #TuYaaMain, which is bold, fresh and gripping. This team of filmmakers can re-write Bollywood history.”

Another comment said, “#TuYaaMain is a refreshing blend of something new and different. The film makes you smile, scares you at times, and also hits you emotionally. From sound design and colour grading to VFX — everything feels top-notch and extraordinary. The first half is packed with fun and smartly builds the core story, while the second half turns into a complete roller-coaster ride 🎢🔥. #GouravAdarsh is mind-blowing, and @ShanayaKapoor delivers a surprisingly strong performance. @NambiarBejoy’s direction is brilliant, keeping the narrative engaging throughout.”

One enthusiastic viewer also wrote, “Creature films / survival thrillers are my favourite. So #TuYaaMain needs to be watched in theatres only. Here's my humble #TuYaaMainReview #ShanayaKapoor talented, #AdarshGourav my favourite Gen Z actor. #BejoyNambiar.”