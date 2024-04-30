Tusshar Kapoor to make OTT film debut with Dunk: I like to challenge myself with non-comic roles, outside my comfort

Tusshar Kapoor, known for his comedic prowess, is set to make his debut in the digital realm with the upcoming OTT release Dunk. The actor reveals, “The passion with which the producer Prerna Arora and the director Abhishek Jaiswal narrated the story, was palpable. It’s a passion project for the entire team, and the script immediately captivated me with its blend of drama, crime, and a compelling social message.” Tusshar Kapoor OTT debut

Further elaborating on his character, the 47-year-old tells us, “It’s a grey shaded, real, and unique character for me. It’s outside my comfort zone, which is precisely why I was drawn to it. Playing a lawyer is a new challenge that excites me, and I’m eager to delve into this uncharted territory.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He also mentions how he wishes to explore more diverse characters in the future, defying his comic image. “All the characters that I am doing now are different and don’t belong to that typical comical role. I am not consciously looking for roles that are non-comic, but when something like this comes up, I really challenge myself to do it,” says Kapoor, adding, ‘It really opens up newer avenues, like what happened with Khakhee, Shor In The City or the Shootout series, it took me out of my comfort zone and people noticed something that is very very different. I will always value the comic roles and cherish them because they have given me a lot of recognition, so that will not change, I look up to and forward to those roles. But every now and then I want to challenge myself and do something very different.”

Also Read: Tusshar Kapoor says he was advised to fight at parties, act like Shah Rukh Khan as a newcomer

Acknowledging the evolving landscape of OTT platforms while making his digital debut, Kapoor emphasises the platform’s capacity to embrace novel narratives and experimental storytelling. “The spectrum of audience within the OTT arena is more accepting of actors donning a new hat. It’s not so much about how many audiences will watch it, but rather about the nuanced portrayal of characters on the OTT screen,” he remarks.

Dispelling misconceptions surrounding OTT content, Kapoor asserts, “There is a misconception that people only want to watch out-of-the-box content on OTT, but that’s not true. The OTT medium caters to a diverse audience, ranging from traditional to niche preferences. It’s a galaxy out there, offering something for everyone. I think the OTT medium also has its traditional audience, masses, and family audience. That bubble has to change, it’s not like you just have to make niche stuff, the commercial stuff also works on OTT.”