‘Udit ki pappi’: Udit Narayan pokes fun at his viral video kissing a fan, reveals it happened 2 years ago; watch

Singer Udit Narayan has been the hot topic on the internet for the last one month, ever since his video from a live show went viral. In the clip, which dropped jaws before netizens brutally trolled him, Udit ji was seen singing on the stage. Right then, a female fan walked up to click a selfie with him. As he bent down to pose with her, the fan surprised the singer by turning around and giving him a kiss on the cheek. That’s when Udit ji did the unthinkable — he held the fan’s neck from behind and smooched her! She wasn’t the first one to get a kiss that night. Well, at a recent event, the singer poked fun at the viral video. Udit Narayan at a recent event, talking about his kiss incident

Last night, Udit Narayan attended a pre-release event of choreographer and filmmaker Ganesh Acharya’s upcoming movie Pintu Ki Pappi. Starring Shushant, Jaanyaa Joshi, Viidhi, Vijay Raaz and Ganesh himself, the film follows the story of a man named Pintu — every girl he kisses gets married to someone else. At the event, Udit ji praised the film’s title while cracking a joke about his viral video. The singer stated, “Khoobsurat title hai aapki, Pintu Ki Pappi. Aur, Udit ki pappi toh nahi? Yeh bhi ek ittefaq hai ki abhi hi yeh release hona tha, matlab music. Waise 2 saal pehle ka video hai woh jo, Australia mein, aap dekh rahe hain.”

Well, Udit ji and his pappi joke have now left the internet divided. Some can’t stop laughing in the comment section below. For instance, one social media user stated, “Udit has his separate fan base😂,” whereas another called the singer, “Emraan Hashmi lite ✅💯.” A comment read, “Udit ji to khud ko hi troll kr rhe he yaar 😂,” whereas another fan claimed, “U should be unapologetic like udit ji whenever someone tries the cancel u , this is the best way to get away from cancel culture.” Meanwhile, a section of the internet was left flabbergasted. One such netizen wrote, “Kuch to sharm karo, Kuch to maryada karo, Kuch to bhagwan se daro 😮,” while another stated, “@uditnarayanmusic sir not funny at all 🤔🧐🙄🤦‍♂️.” Another social media user claimed, “Shame on some people nowadays..he is not ashamed of his deeds..,” whereas one wrote, “Mere liye he Lost al his respect . I was a huge fan but ap nahi.”

What are your thoughts on Udit ji and his pappi?