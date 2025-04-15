Did Orry just shade Urvashi Rautela? Hear what REALLY happened during their viral Dabidi Dibidi dance video

"Urvashi, you are taking too much attention. This is not ok, I'm feeling very insecure and your physical spotlight is outshining my inner glow" — this is a verbatim peek into Orry's rationale leading up to the once viral video of the self-appointed social media sensation, pushing over the internet's first lady, Urvashi Rautela, that too on her own birthday! Did Orry just admit to sabotaging Urvashi Rautela?(Photos: Instagram/orry, urvashirautela)

But more than a playful moment, Orry, in his party expose if we can call it that, is actually laying bare to innocent onlookers the elaborate planning that it takes to reign supreme on the internet, majority of the time. With both Orry and Urvashi fitting the bill for the same, sparks of the warring kind were definitely meant to fly. So did Orry just admit to a proper attempt to sabotage Urvashi's public persona? Hear it from the man himself!

In an interview for Screen, he recalled, "She enters the club, and I was like staring at her, and I was like 'what the hell?'. She has come with this spotlight on her. Like not the club spotlight, she brought her own! She showed up and it wasn't a little iPhone torch lit. And it wasn't a selfie light that you can hold in your hand, no...And the thing is I, as a celebrity at the event, hosting the event, my natural body muscles and reaction took out my phone and recorded, like that was the power of her light".

Adding more details to the elaborate picture he painted, Orry further explained, "Like it didn't matter who you were, you could be Donald Trump, and you would take out your phone to record Urvashi's entrance. And I was like, this woman knows what she's doing. And I've never had to do that because my light comes from within".

So what led to THE moment which went viral? Let Orry explain: "And I got revenge on her that evening. We were dancing on the DJ booth together to her song (Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj), and as everyone was recording I pushed her, on her own song nonetheless! And I was like that's me getting revenge on you for the light".

The video in question is from Urvashi's 31st birthday celebrations. In a video posted by Orry, the two can be seen dancing behind the DJ console to her song of the year, Dabidi Dibidi as Orry, seemingly innocently pushes her over. A shocked Urvashi stumbles but manages to balance herself as Orry jumps in for a quick hug.

Well, now you know there was WAY more drama going on beneath the surface of that viral moment!