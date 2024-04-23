Usha Uthup after receiving Padma Bhushan: I am a people's singer, making them forget their worries

Usha Uthup is overflowing with emotions after receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. The singer says the recognition comes with a great sense of patriotism, and motivation to push harder and be better. On Monday, Usha Uthup received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi

“The award means the world to me because it is a sheer and absolute recognition from your country and from the government,” Uthup tells us with excitement. The 76-year-old adds, "When your government, country and your people appreciate what you have done and the hard work that you've put in for so many years, it makes for a wonderful moment of total humility and gratitude."

On Monday, Uthup was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award at a ceremonial function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for her contribution to the music industry. And she is still beaming with joy.

“Getting the award from the President was just surreal. I can't even believe that it all happened. It was like a dream. Before the ceremony, we had rehearsals first, where we were told from where to walk, turn around and where to do namaste… Even after doing the rehearsal, when my name was announced, my heart was pounding,” she recalls, adding, “It wasn't out of surprise, it was the fact that it's finally happening. I could hear my heartbeat in my throat and my ears”.

Talking about being at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the veteran singer shares, "It was magical. The architecture and all the history behind everything just instils a great feeling of patriotism."

Uthup has been enthralling audiences across languages with her notes and tunes for over five decades. She is credited for several hit songs such as Ramba Ho Ho, Hari Om Hari, Koi Yahan Aha, One Two Cha Cha Cha and Darling among others.

She wants to dedicate the award to all the people who have supported her in her musical journey. “I want to dedicate the award to the masses who have supported me for so many years…54 years… I have always believed that I am a people's singer, singing to bring a smile to people's faces, making them forget their worries. It is easier to make people cry and be miserable than to make people forget about the troubles. I have dedicated the award to the people,” says Uthup.

Now, she says the recognition is pushing to “be much better and more hardworking”. “It also sends out the right signals to the younger generation to hang in there and work hard. The government and your people will recognise you and your hard work at some point,” she ends.