Padma Awards 2024: Check full list of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan awardees
Jan 25, 2024 09:51 PM IST
The full list of awardees for Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan has been released by the Centre.
The Centre has released the list of winners of the Padma Awards 2024, with India's first female elephant mahout Parbati Baruah being conferred with the Padma Shri award this year.
Mentioned below is the full list of winners of this year's Padma Awards 2024 -
Padma Shri 2024 winners
Parbati Baruah - India's first female elephant mahout
Chami Murmu - Renowned tribal environmentalist
Sangthankima - Social worker from Mizoram
