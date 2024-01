Padma Awards 2024: Check full list of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan awardees

The Centre has released the list of winners of the Padma Awards 2024, with India's first female elephant mahout Parbati Baruah being conferred with the Padma Shri award this year. Padma Awards 2024 winner list announced (HT File Photo)

Mentioned below is the full list of winners of this year's Padma Awards 2024 -

Padma Shri 2024 winners

Parbati Baruah - India's first female elephant mahout

Chami Murmu - Renowned tribal environmentalist

Sangthankima - Social worker from Mizoram