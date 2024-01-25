 Padma Awards 2024: Check full list of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan awardees | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Padma Awards 2024: Check full list of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan awardees

Padma Awards 2024: Check full list of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan awardees

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 25, 2024 09:51 PM IST

The full list of awardees for Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan has been released by the Centre.

The Centre has released the list of winners of the Padma Awards 2024, with India's first female elephant mahout Parbati Baruah being conferred with the Padma Shri award this year.

Padma Awards 2024 winner list announced (HT File Photo)
Padma Awards 2024 winner list announced (HT File Photo)

Mentioned below is the full list of winners of this year's Padma Awards 2024 -

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Padma Shri 2024 winners

Parbati Baruah - India's first female elephant mahout

Chami Murmu - Renowned tribal environmentalist

Sangthankima - Social worker from Mizoram

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On