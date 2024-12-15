Ustad Zakir Hussain is critical, has been in the ICU for 2 weeks, family has flown in from India: Source from family

Ustad Zakir Hussain

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain is hospitalised in the US. A source close to musician tells us, “He was admitted to a hospital in San Francisco two weeks ago after facing heart and lung-related issues. His condition is very critical and doctors are not very hopeful. His entire family from India has flown to the US to be with him.”

The 73-year-old legendary musician, son of the iconic tabla virtuoso Ustad Allah Rakha, has been unwell for a while, which is why some of his upcoming concerts were also called off. Many people confirmed the news about Hussain’s ailment. Grammy-winning flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, who is also Hussain's close friend, told PTI, "He is unwell and admitted to the ICU. We are all worried about the situation".

Journalist Pervaiz Alam shared the news on X, revealing that the tabla legend’s brother-in-law, Ayub Aulia, confirmed the hospitalization over a phone call. Aulia, based in London, requested fans and followers to keep the maestro in their prayers. Alam tweeted, “Ustad Zakir Hussain, Tabla player, percussionist, composer, former actor, and the son of legendary Tabla player, Ustad Allah Rakha is not well. He’s being treated for serious ailments in a San Francisco hospital, USA, informed his brother-in-law, Ayub Aulia… Aulia sahab has requested Zakir’s followers to pray for his speedy recovery (sic)."

Ustad Zakir Hussain, celebrated worldwide for his extraordinary contributions to Indian classical music, secured three Grammy Awards this year, including the Best Global Music Performance Grammy for his contribution to Pashto alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia, this year. Hussain has received seven Grammy Award nominations, with four wins.

Speaking to us in an interview, Hussain called himself a “student” and said, “Being a student and having a drive to learn keeps me going. The opportunity to get inspired by all the young musicians out there helps me revamp myself. Age doesn’t affect my energy and drive. I saw my father trying to hone his skills even when he was 76! It wasn’t like he wouldn’t speak about music and would just go on stage and perform. It was always about being at it and getting better at his craft. Seeing that urge and addiction is something that’s inspired me too.”