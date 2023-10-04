Utkarsh Sharma: People don't put their money on you because you are someone's son

Utkarsh Sharma has done two films so far as a grown up actor - Genius and Gadar 2- both directed by his father Anil Sharma. While he was appreciated in both, there were people who pointed fingers that no one else has cast him . However, the actor says that people need to have a “broader perspective” on the matter.

Utkarsh Sharma was recently seen in Gadar 2

He explains, “Even if your father is directing you, ultimately baat aati hai paise lagaane par. You may know five thousand people in this industry (because of your father), but if they are taking the risk and investing their money on you, it is not because you are the son of so and so person, but because they see something in you, which they believe will be profitable for them also.”

“When my father launched me, people who invested in me got good return on OTT. Gadar 2 mein bhi producer was not my father. So there were people willing to invest and actors willing to work with me,” ads the actor, who was seen sharing the space with actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in his last outing.

During the conversation, the actor also addresses co-star Ameesha Patel’s statement that “I feel bad for Anil ji since he tried to push his son Utkarsh a lot in Gadar 2, but eventually, Tara and Sakina stole the limelight”.

Reacting to it, Utkarsh says, “I don’t know why she would say such a thing. I have no idea because I am having no problems and I am getting plenty of projects. As far as the limelight is concerned, I don’t know what kind of actors look for limelight. Even if you have one scene in the film, you can leave an impact and all the actors of Gadar 2 are getting their accolades and share of work. May be she is being misquoted. I hope it was not her saying this (laughs).”

Utkarsh asserts that he has seen his own share of struggles being the first person in his family “who has chosen acting I am working hard to get the right opportunities”. While he is getting offers for OTT as well as the big screen, the actor is very clear that he wants to stick to the former medium. “My focus has always been films and I came to this industry to be part of the films. Even during the lockdown, I was getting offers from OTT, but I was very determined that cinema is the magic I came for. OTT has it’s own brilliance but cinema has it’s magic. So I may not do an OTT project anytime soon. Even if I am getting more money for an OTT project, I would go for a film,” he ends

