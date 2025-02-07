Valentine's Week | Rose Day: Jisko chahiye hai woh to har price mein buy karega hi!

Love may be priceless, but roses certainly aren’t this Rose Day. The cost of a single rose has surged up to 300% on online platforms, with BlinkIt pricing a fresh rose at ₹75, Swiggy listing it for ₹69, and Zepto offering the most budget-friendly option at ₹39 in Mumbai and Pune. However, Lucknow’s local florists are keeping prices competitive to cater to romantics who prefer tradition over convenience. Love may be priceless, but roses certainly aren’t this Rose Day. (Anurag Mehra/HT)

Kulsum Shami, who runs The Flower Studio by Shamsi Sons in Gomti Nagar, says, “We have roses starting at ₹50, going up to ₹150 for premium China roses. We’ve stocked up on Indian and imported varieties from Delhi and Pune The sale of roses will be high on February 7 and 14 but other imported variety of oriental and Asiatic lily, hydrangeas, Green daisy and other stock flowers."

Looking at previous year experience, newly-wed Ishan Sinha has decided to order from Swiggy Instamart. “My girlfriend is now my wife and last year I have struggled to get good quality rose that rises to 200-250%. On fast delivery I spotted good quality rose at ₹69 a piece. But, I have decided to order the rose bunch priced at ₹599.”

Meanwhile, Neelesh from Saini Flower Shop highlights, “Prices fluctuate on special days. A single pink Indian rose usually costs ₹30-40, but on days like this, it can go up to ₹60-70. A bouquet of 12 roses is priced between ₹500-600. Jisko chahiye hai woh to har price mein buy karega hi!”

Despite the price hike, love-struck buyers remain undeterred. NEET aspirant Rishi Rai says, “For me, the feeling matters most. I’ll find the best quality rose bud, whether it’s ₹40 or ₹100! She is priceless.”

Faisal Khan of Buds and Bows on Ashok Marg adds, “The demand is high on V-Day than the Rose Day and both days prices climb as supply side is short. Current price is ₹30-40 let’s see how for coming days.”