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Varun Dhawan makes big revelation; shares this actress was the original choice for Andhadhun with him

The acclaimed thriller Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, almost had a different cast: Varun Dhawan and Kangana Ranaut were the original choices!

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 11:34 am IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Andhadhun (2018) remains one the best thrillers churned out by the Hindi film industry. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the leading roles, the film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and went on to win National Awards as well.

Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut

But a revelation has come to light now which has left moviegoers surprised. In an appearance on comedian Tanmay Bhatt's reaction show on YouTube, actor Varun Dhawan revealed that the original choice for Andhadhun was not Ayushmann. While this fact has been known for years now, the female choice was surprising.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

ayushmann khurrana hindi film industry sriram raghavan tabu andhadhun
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Varun Dhawan makes big revelation; shares this actress was the original choice for Andhadhun with him
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Varun Dhawan makes big revelation; shares this actress was the original choice for Andhadhun with him
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