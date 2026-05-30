Varun Dhawan seeks protection of his personality rights; court says it's inclined to pass interim order

Actor Varun Dhawan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. He has joined a growing list of celebrities taking legal action against the unauthorised use of their identities in the digital space.

Varun Dhawan

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The court indicated on Friday that it was inclined to grant interim protection to the actor after hearing concerns regarding the alleged misuse of his name, image, likeness, voice and other personality attributes across various online platforms. Varun, according to an India Today report, has sought relief against both identified and unidentified entities accused of exploiting his identity without permission.

Also read: Varun Dhawan is feuding online with influencer who accused him of faking reviews for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Dhawan's move comes at a time when concerns surrounding deepfakes, AI-generated content and fake endorsements are on the rise. In recent years, several personalities, including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi and Allu Arjun, have sought similar protection from courts against the unauthorised use of their names, images and voices.

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{{^usCountry}} The case highlights an emerging legal trend in India, with courts increasingly recognising the need to safeguard personality rights in the digital era. As technology makes it easier to replicate a person's identity online, legal experts believe such protections are becoming crucial to prevent commercial exploitation and violations of privacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case highlights an emerging legal trend in India, with courts increasingly recognising the need to safeguard personality rights in the digital era. As technology makes it easier to replicate a person's identity online, legal experts believe such protections are becoming crucial to prevent commercial exploitation and violations of privacy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On the professional front, Varun is awaiting the release of his next film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which co stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the professional front, Varun is awaiting the release of his next film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which co stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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