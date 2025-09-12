Varun Dhawan, Sonu Nigam groove to Bijuria at YouTube Fan Fest 2025

The annual YouTube Fan Fest was held last night at Mumbai's NSIC Dome in Worli. The event united top figures from the entertainment world and well-known YouTube creators, creating a memorable night. What really took the cake however, was Varun Dhawan crash landing as a power-packed surprise for fans. He jumped right into spreading the raging Bijuria fever from his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari , getting the audience to sing along.

However, it was him bringing singer Sonu Nigam on stage to belt out the song and break into a mini performance which was the high point of the night. Varun introduced the evergreen legend with a kick of energy following which the two grooved to the banger track.

Janhvi Kapoor, who stars opposite Varun in the film, couldn't attend the event, given the fact that she is currently in Toronto for TIFF 2025, where her film Homebound, also starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa is up for a Gala premieres screening.

The original Bijuria song is 26 years old and was first released in 1999. Sonu Nigam was the voice behind the original as well which was a part of the Mausam album, now lending his voice to the remixed version for Varun and Janhvi's upcoming release.