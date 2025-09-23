Vicky Kaushal and other stars review Ishaan Khatter-Vishal Jethwa’s Homebound; Arjun Kapoor gives Janhvi a shout-out

Last night, many stars came together under one roof to celebrate cinema at the special screening of Neeraj Ghaywan’s new film Homebound . Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead with Janhvi Kapoor by their side, the masterpiece has already won hearts at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Homebound has even been selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 98th Academy Awards. Well, after the premiere last night, stars such as Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others have now reviewed the film.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who worked with Neeraj Ghaywan in Masaan (2015), lauded Homebound and wrote, “Calms you, breaks you... makes you go absolutely speechless! Kudos Team #Homebound! @neeraj.ghaywan @karanjohar @melitatoscan @ishaankhatter @vishaljethwa06 @janhvikapoor You guys were absolutely top notch! DON'T MISS!!!,” whereas Arjun Kapoor shared, “What a raw visceral beautiful yet heart breaking tale of friendship this cinematic gem is... Makes u feel so much and leaves u numb at the same time... @neeraj.ghaywan thank u for making me feel grateful for having what I do... such purity is rarely witnessed anymore…”

Giving his sister Janhvi Kapoor a special shout-out, Arjun shared, “@janhvikapoor I am so proud of u for being part of this... ur choice to do this & ur performance in it reminds me agin of how much u love cinema and u aren't here just to play to the gallery... beautiful poignant and a film that deserves all the love it's getting and going to get 👏,” whereas Malaika Arora wrote, “Wat absolutely incredible film... so deserving of all the love n wins. To many many more. Congratulations to the entire cast on such superlative performances.” Sharvari, on the other hand, shared, “I am at a loss of words after watching #Homebound tonight! 🙌 Rooting for this beautiful film from the bottom of my heart 💛 @karanjohar @neeraj.ghaywan @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies I was so moved by your performances, big tight hug! 🤗 @vishaljethwa06 @ishaankhatter @janhvikapoor.”

Homebound is set to arrive in theatres on September 26.