Vidya Malavade suffers excruciating calf muscle tear after Singapore musical finale, vows quick return

Actor Vidya S Malavade recently sparked concern after sharing a health update on Instagram following a physical setback. “Yes, I injured myself as I tore my calf muscle, leaving me on recovery for eight weeks,” she revealed, posting a glimpse into her healing journey that began at the height of a professional milestone. Reflecting on the incident, she spoke about the unpredictability of live performance. The injury occurred just after the premiere of her first musical- Marry Go Round, in Singapore. “As the curtains went down and I was about to take a bow with the team, I don’t know what happened. What I remember is I was in excruciating pain and I was unable to walk,” she said. Actor Vidya S Malavade

What followed was a ‘crazy week’ of intensive rehabilitation. “I had to rest my right leg. I had a doctor and physio there for a lot of needling and healing… but I had to fly back after a week,” she noted. Since returning home, she has been working with her trainer and physiotherapist to keep other muscles active while the tear heals.

On taking up her first musical, she added, “Bollywood never gave me a chance to do roles that were lively… After all these years, when this play came along, I had to say yes.” For her, the trade-off was worth it: “Toh kuch paane ke liye, kuch pain toh uthana padta hai.” Despite a packed schedule, she remains determined. “I am working hard to be back on stage in 10 days’ time. Also, I am limping my way to a shoot,” she said.

She is set to film the finale of Mismatched later this year, alongside projects including one starring Huma Qureshi, “I am feeling excited as the year is unfolding a lot is in store and also I am hopeful that though it is being called finale Mismatched can continue with more seasons. Also I will be seen playing a negative role in a feature film that again is something big for me.”



