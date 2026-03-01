Vijay Thalapathy’s wife Sangeetha files for divorce: A look back at the actor’s 25-year relationship
Vijay Thalapathy’s year of change seems to be extending beyond politics as his wife, Sangeetha Vijay, has filed for divorce
Actor-politician Vijay Thalapathy’s personal life has taken a dramatic turn as reports confirm that his wife, Sangeetha Vijay, has filed for divorce. The petition, filed before the District Court at Chengalpattu, seeks dissolution of marriage under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), (d) read with Sections 36 and 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954.
According to the filing, Sangeetha, 48, stated that their marriage was first registered in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998. A ceremonial Hindu wedding followed on August 25, 1999, at Rajah Muthiah Mandram, Egmore, Chennai. In her petition, she described the early years of marriage as cordial and harmonious, but alleged that things changed in 2021 after discovering Vijay’s adulterous relationship with an actress, causing deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.
The petition further claims that despite Vijay’s assurances that the affair would end, it allegedly continued, leading to mental cruelty, emotional neglect, and public humiliation arising from social media posts. Attempts at reconciliation between September 2021 and February 2022, and again between August 2024 and February 2025, reportedly failed. Take a look at their relationship timeline.
From fan admiration to marriage
It all began in 1996, after the success of Poove Unakkaga. Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil raised in the UK, flew to Chennai to personally congratulate Vijay on the film’s success. Struck by her sincerity, Vijay introduced her to his parents, who soon initiated a marriage proposal.
Between 1996 and 1999, their bond grew stronger, eventually leading to their interfaith wedding on August 25, 1999. Vijay, a Christian, and Sangeetha, a Hindu, tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony attended by family and close friends.
A quiet family life
The couple welcomed their first child, Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000, and their daughter Divya Saasha in 2005. Despite Vijay’s superstardom, Sangeetha largely stayed away from the spotlight, rarely attending film or promotional events. Her absence at major occasions, such as the Varisu trailer and audio launch, once triggered rumours of separation, which were later dismissed as baseless.
Both parents have reportedly worked to keep their children out of public attention. Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha have grown up away from media glare, making only rare public appearances.
Speculation about a rift resurfaced in 2023, following Sangeetha’s continued absence from key events. At the time, it was reported that she was on vacation in the United States with her children.
Vijay’s political turn
In 2024, Vijay made a major career shift from cinema to politics by announcing the formation of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The party’s launch was seen as a pivotal moment in state politics, with Vijay signalling his long-term intent to retire from films and dedicate himself fully to public service. TVK made its first electoral debut in local body polls, gaining traction among first-time voters and young supporters.
In early 2025, Vijay began consolidating TVK’s base through statewide conferences, public rallies, and membership drives, drawing thousands of attendees. Additionally, in 2025, Sangeetha’s absence from major political events organised by TVK reignited whispers of trouble.
By early 2026, those rumours culminated in confirmation of the divorce proceedings. As the legal proceedings move forward, the next hearing is reportedly scheduled for April 20, 2026.
