Vijay Thalapathy’s wife Sangeetha files for divorce: A look back at the actor’s 25-year relationship

Actor-politician Vijay Thalapathy’s personal life has taken a dramatic turn as reports confirm that his wife, Sangeetha Vijay, has filed for divorce. The petition, filed before the District Court at Chengalpattu, seeks dissolution of marriage under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), (d) read with Sections 36 and 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Vijay Thalapathy with wife Sangeetha

According to the filing, Sangeetha, 48, stated that their marriage was first registered in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998. A ceremonial Hindu wedding followed on August 25, 1999, at Rajah Muthiah Mandram, Egmore, Chennai. In her petition, she described the early years of marriage as cordial and harmonious, but alleged that things changed in 2021 after discovering Vijay’s adulterous relationship with an actress, causing deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.

The petition further claims that despite Vijay’s assurances that the affair would end, it allegedly continued, leading to mental cruelty, emotional neglect, and public humiliation arising from social media posts. Attempts at reconciliation between September 2021 and February 2022, and again between August 2024 and February 2025, reportedly failed. Take a look at their relationship timeline.