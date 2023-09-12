Vineet Singh Hukmani releases his first Hindi song to celebrate ISRO, Chandrayaan 3

Ever since ISRO added another feather to the country's hat by successfully completing lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 and landing on the south pole of the moon, the celebration has not stopped. And singer-songwriter Vineet Singh Hukmani has given music lovers a new track to rejoice the event with. The artiste shares that he was "overwhelmed with inspiration and pride while watching the Chandrayaan 3 lunar landing and then the Aditya L1 mission launch", that he decided to pay a tribute to "our real heroes of ISRO" by creating something to celebrate the achievement.

Vineet Kumar Hukmani's first Hindi song is titled song ISRO: India Ka Asli Hero

"While watching it on my TV screen, I felt the collective celebration and admiration of every Indian for ISRO. I did not sleep that night as I was so excited and the next morning I knew I had to create something to landmark this once in a lifetime experience. My song ISRO: India Ka Asli Hero aims to capture this collective amazement and pride that every Indian feels for our ISRO scientists and their remarkable achievements. All this in a celebratory cool & upbeat expression of patriotic fervour," he shares.

While he holds the record of being the first artiste in the world to have nine singles reach the number one position on the much-coveted European Independent Top 100 music charts, this is his first song in Hindi. Hukmani shares, "I was taken by complete surprise at my own feelings when ISRO achieved what it did. For the first time in my life I did not plan, but gave in to the creative burst of feelings from such a large moment in all our lives. This moment brought out, for the first time, a heartfelt expression in Hindi lyrics and composition that I never thought I was capable of and I just went with that inspiring flow. Nothing beats self discovery when you’re immersed in a moment of realisation and I feel very good with the final result, especially when people tell me that it’s the ‘first’ song to pay such rich tribute to our heroes ISRO."

And within days of release, the song received appreciation from all quarters. "Mr K Radhakrishnan who headed ISRO as chairman between 2009-14 was the first to respond with his comment ‘Excellent’ on the YouTube video of the song and that made my day," he says, and adds, "I now wait with bated breath for others, especially Mr Somanath and his mission directors and team members to give me their feedback to the song. It is their song, their moment, I am just happy to express my admiration for all of them."

For the I Pray singer, this song has helped in launching himself as a Hindi singer after a successful journey with English songs. "It made me realise that the word ‘launch’ we use so casually, when we do something new, actually comes from these space technology experts! I will therefore now ‘launch’ something new in Hindi, only when truly inspired. ISRO has set a high benchmark for us all to follow and that is true for my music too. In the meantime, I am enjoying people telling me that it's a song that has 'anthemic sing along value’. I could not have asked for more for my first song in Hindi and I am happy to do my bit as an Indian," he ends.

