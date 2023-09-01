Viral busker Vish says he would like to bring his creative ideas to Bollywood movies

Vish captured the attention of not only the Brits but also Indians after his patriotic renditions of AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam and Teri Mitti (Kesari, 2019) — on India’s 77th Independence Day, on the streets of London — went viral, fetching more than 26 million views. Recalling that memorable day, the busker shares, “That was the biggest crowd of nearly 350–400 people who joined me. Good thing Indians and Pakistanis were singing together with me while holding their country flags.”

London-based busker Vish went viral with his renditions of Maa Tujhe Salaam and Teri Mitti

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With his debut single Wait, on the horizon, the London-based singer-songwriter reveals his interest in contributing to Bollywood: “I can’t wait... I’d like to bring my own creative ideas to Bollywood movies. I would like to try all kinds of genres, from love songs to club music.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Born into a Punjabi family, the 27-year-old embarked on his busking journey after encouragement from his girlfriend: “Even though they (non-Indians) don’t understand the words, they still enjoy the melodies. Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (Kabir Singh, 2019) and worldwide hit songs like Chammak Chalo (Ra.One; 2011) are quite the hit; also, a lot of them know songs from Shah Rukh Khan movies.”

Notably, Vish’s rendition of Pehla Nasha from the Aamir Khan-starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), performed on Oxford Street, also found immense popularity on social media platforms with over 24 million views. “I met Aamir just days before the song went viral,” shares the busker, who was also lauded by music composer Ehsaan Noorani for his viral clip of the Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) title track.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON