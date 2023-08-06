Indian busker sings Pehla Nasha on London’s Oxford Street, video hits over 17 million views

Singer Vish has been wowing people with his stunning renditions of Bollywood songs for quite some time now. Recently, he shared a video of himself singing a popular song from the 1992 romance drama Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and it has been creating quite a buzz. The performance is sure to tug at your heartstrings and leave you wanting to watch it on repeat. Singer Vish singing his rendition of the Bollywood song Pehla Nasha. (Instagram/@vish.music)

Singer Vish shared the video on his Instagram account. Alongside, he wrote, “Look how casually people are sitting and enjoying this Udit Narayan tune in London.”

The video captures Vish sitting on the pavement at London’s Oxford Street as he belts out Pehla Nasha. As he sings, people begin to gather around him, drawn in by the beauty of his voice. Some even sing the song with him.

Watch the viral video of a man singing Pehla Nesha on the streets of London:

The video was shared a week ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 17.1 million views and close to two million views. Additionally, the video has gathered a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this man’s rendition of Pehla Nasha:

“This song hits differently every time,” posted an individual. Another added, “I wanna experience this vibe.” “Wonderful voice,” praised a third.

A fourth expressed, “That’s the first song I ever sang to my girl in the office before 30 odd people. I still remember being nervous, my hands becoming and my legs shaking. This song is so special to us.”

“Ok, he really did sing it very well,” remarked a fifth. A sixth wrote, “It’s like storytelling. You bring a smile to so many faces.”

“These 2 little girls in the background are the best part of the video. Such a great gesture of sitting down while the artist was singing on the floor. Simple respect. Kudos to the girls,” shared a seventh.

Many even dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. What are your thoughts on this video?

