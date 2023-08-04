'Lappu sa Sachin' gets a musical twist by Yashraj Mukhate. Watch

Yashraj Mukhate is known for making songs out of viral videos on social media or any dialogue that has caught the attention of many. Now, Mukhate has turned the meme of 'Lappu sa Sachin' into a song. For the unversed, this dialogue became famous after Seema Haider's neighbour in India expressed her anger over her leaving the country for her lover, Sachin. Snapshot of Yashraj Mukhate making a song out of the dialouge 'Lappu sa Sachin.'(Instagram/@Yashraj Mukhate )

Yashraj Mukhate took to Instagram to share his song. The video opens to show him making a tune out of the woman's dialogue and he can even be heard singing it. In the caption of the video, Mukhate wrote, "Lappu sa Sachin."

Watch the video shared by Mukhate here:

This post was shared just an hour ago. Since being posted, on social media, it has already been viewed close to four lakh times. The share has also received 58,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts on this clip.

Here's what people had to say about this song:

An individual wrote, "Omg, you turned this into a romantic track." A second added, "You are too good." A third shared, "I was waiting for this hahahah." A fourth commented, "Mix sounds soo soothing." A fifth said, "To all Sachins out there, keep calm and enjoy this melody." A sixth posted, "Was waiting for your version." Many others have reacted to the video using laughing emojis. What are your thoughts on this viral clip?