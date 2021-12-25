Teri Mitti writer Manoj Muntashir reacts to Gujarati folk singer’s rendition of the song

The song Terri Mitti has won hearts of many since its release. The Internet is also filled with different renditions of the hit song from the film Kesari, featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. It is a rendition by Gujarati folk singer Geeta Ben Rabari. A video of her singing the song captured attention of many, including the song’s writer Manoj Muntashir.

“Teri mitti me mil java ………Memories of patriotism at Atlanta, USA,” she wrote while sharing the video. The video shows her decked in a traditional Gujarati dress and singing the song in her soulful voice.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared on December 22. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 22,000 reactions and counting. The share has also amassed tons of comments.

“You are a blessing Geeta Ben Rabari. Ji. Your voice reaches out to distant horizons,” Muntashir wrote while posting the video. To which, the singer replied, “Thank you so much sir Ji for your kind feedback. I salute you very much for the patriotic words you have written in this song. Teri Mitti song is a history. Thanks again and again.”

“Manojji you ROCK! And Geetaben you too ROCK!! Excellent voice!” commented a Facebook user. “So proud of you,” expressed another. “Beautiful voice,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON