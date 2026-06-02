Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted visiting Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan after RCB's IPL victory

Cricketer Virat Kohli is on a professional high currently. His Indian Premiere League team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has lifted the winner's cup the second time in a row. Videos and pictures of Virat dancing with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma went viral soon after the celebrations, and so did her social media posts congratulating her husband on the victory. And now, it's time for them to embrace their spiritual side.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

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The couple was spotted visiting Premanand Maharaj's Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan, and the video is going viral. Here's a look:

For a couple of years now, Anushka and Virat have been seeking blessings and spending time with Premanand Maharaj. On their latest visit, they reportedly spent close to two hours at the ashram.

Virushka's celebrations post RCB's win

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday afternoon, Anushka Sharma shared an adorable picture of her on Instagram, holding the IPL winner's trophy along with Virat and kissing him on the forehead as he smiles. The caption only consisted of the victory sign, along with a heart and folded hands emoji. The picture had crossed a million likes within 30 minutes of it being posted on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday afternoon, Anushka Sharma shared an adorable picture of her on Instagram, holding the IPL winner's trophy along with Virat and kissing him on the forehead as he smiles. The caption only consisted of the victory sign, along with a heart and folded hands emoji. The picture had crossed a million likes within 30 minutes of it being posted on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Virushka, as the couple is popularly called by fans, now lives primarily in United Kingdom, raising their two children- Vamika and Akaay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Virushka, as the couple is popularly called by fans, now lives primarily in United Kingdom, raising their two children- Vamika and Akaay. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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