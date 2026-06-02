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Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted visiting Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan after RCB's IPL victory

Actor Anushka Sharma and husband, cricketer Virat Kohli were snapped at Premanand Maharaj's ashram after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's win in IPL 2026.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 02:37 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Cricketer Virat Kohli is on a professional high currently. His Indian Premiere League team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has lifted the winner's cup the second time in a row. Videos and pictures of Virat dancing with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma went viral soon after the celebrations, and so did her social media posts congratulating her husband on the victory. And now, it's time for them to embrace their spiritual side.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The couple was spotted visiting Premanand Maharaj's Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan, and the video is going viral. Here's a look:

For a couple of years now, Anushka and Virat have been seeking blessings and spending time with Premanand Maharaj. On their latest visit, they reportedly spent close to two hours at the ashram.

Virushka's celebrations post RCB's win

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

anushka sharma virat kohli
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted visiting Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan after RCB's IPL victory
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted visiting Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan after RCB's IPL victory
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