Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli exude ‘pure happiness’ as they dance together after RCB’s IPL 2026 triumph in ‘cutest video’

The video, which has now surfaced online, shows Virat and Anushka dancing with other members of the team. Both looked overjoyed, with Virat showing off his dance moves alongside Dinesh Karthik. In one of the heartwarming moments, Anushka was also seen recording Virat as he danced, capturing the text printed on his T-shirt: “One felt nice, we did it twice.”

On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a stunning victory against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final. After the win, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma 's on-field PDA won the internet. Now, a new video showing the couple dancing the night away while celebrating the victory has left fans gushing over their chemistry.

Fans could not stop gushing over the couple's celebration. One comment read, “Seeing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating together made the moment even more special. Pure happiness, pure vibes, and a memory RCB fans will cherish forever.” Another wrote, “Her reactions are worth watching. She just admires him a lot, it seems. Makes them a perfect couple.” A third commented, “This is so cute.” Another fan wrote, “RCB winning the IPL and Virat–Anushka celebrating = full-circle emotional cinema.” One more comment read, “Pure vibes, endless smiles, and unforgettable memories — this is the cutest clip of the day!”

RCB added another achievement to their record by becoming just the third team in IPL history to successfully defend their title, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, RCB restricted Gujarat Titans to 155/8 before chasing down the target with five wickets in hand and two overs to spare.

As Virat hit the winning six to seal the victory, Anushka was seen jumping with joy in the stands and celebrating wildly. The actor was also spotted exchanging flying kisses with her husband, a moment that quickly won over the internet. Later, Anushka posed with Virat, the IPL trophy and other members of the RCB contingent.