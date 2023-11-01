Vishal Mishra on shouldering a project alone: I feel more responsible to give my best when the ownership is on me

Vishal Mishra is an earlier interview mentioned his interest in shouldering the entire project, instead of doing a few songs. While one may take it the negative way, Mishra shares with us that it’s not a rule that he has set, but “a wish that he tries to convey to the makers” when coming on board for the project. And there is a reason behind.

Vishal Mishra has given hits like Chal Tere Ishq Mein and Pehla Pyaar

“I come from a place where ownership is very important,” he laughs but quickly goes to to explain the reason with all seriousness. “Art has a language and when there are too many people doing music for a film, the language keeps changing. However, when one maintains that language throughout the film, it has its own charm. There is sync and uniformity in it. That’s why RD Burman had his own language...AR Rahman has his own. That soul that the artiste has tried to put in the film through his music goes missing when another one joins in.”

But Mishra clarifies that he does not mind that either. In fact, he is doing multi-composer films simultaneously. “However, I feel more secure and responsible to give my best when the ownership is on me. When you have more responsibility, it helps you take charge of it in a better and more mature way,” adds the composer-singer, whose last releases include Diniya Farzi from Thank You For Coming and Keemti from Mission Raniganj.

Is the idea also to be the face of an album? Mishra denies it. “Never. That’s a materialistic way of seeing things. There is a whole chain of people when it comes to completing a task. Sometimes you might do the work but the credit will go to someone else sitting at a higher position from you. Arijit Singh never comes out in public but people love him. I have not given an interview in past three years, But I am loved. So, if you are honest to your work, people will keep loving you. My reason to do so is because I want to maintain the language of the film,” he wraps up.

