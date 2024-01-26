Vivek Agnihotri on getting honorary doctorate: I feel more responsible to deliver stories to cinema now

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared an Instagram post in which he is getting honoured by DY Patil University by the governor of Maharashtra with an honorary doctorate recently. Expressing his elated feelings, he says, “It can be anybody’s dream and I was pleasantly surprised. I feel honoured and more responsible now because it is given to people who specialise in some kind of academic field.” Vivek Agnihotri on honorary doctorate

The filmmaker is grateful for the honour as he expresses, “I was honoured by the governor of Maharashtra by DY Patil University for my extraordinary contribution to cinema and research for the Indic renaissance. I believe that our culture is the soul of society and in the Indian context it’s important that I should use my cinema as a soft power of India and to bring about rooted Indic stones.”

Agnihotri further mentions that it all started in 2010 and it’s now 2023. “After 13 years of labour and lots of struggle, finally when somebody honours you, it is huge. For me, it is the biggest honour because I am the son of a professor and my father was a vice chancellor. Contrary to popular belief, I am one of those filmmakers who have studied a lot. I did my masters in economics and second masters in communication, another course at Harvard,” the 50-year-old quips and continues, “I come from a middle class family so the dream of a doctorate was lost somewhere. I had been writing books to compensate for that, but when I was honoured, I felt extremely blessed, but at the same time, it also gives a lot of hope to many in pursuing things with all their heart and conviction.”

Agnihotri feels that these honours are like an award. “But what happens is that suddenly you feel that you are wanted in this world and people are looking up to you to deliver stories, research and ideas, so you feel more responsible,” he shares. “My next film The Delhi Files will be made with a totally different perspective because now the people who trusted me with the doctorate, I cannot let them down. I have to work harder and deliver better, can’t make any excuses,” he further adds.

“Normally, people feel very satisfied once they have more money, appreciation, fame and power. But, I look at life differently. I think when you get more of these things, then your real struggle starts because now you cannot break people’s trust, they have trusted you with something,” Agnihotri signs off.