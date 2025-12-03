Was Shehbaaz really using Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gills equation to survive in BB 19? Ex-contestant reacts

Shehbaz Badesha, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house, addressed the long-running allegation that he used sister Shehnaaz Gill and ex-BB winner late actor Sidharth Shukla’s names to extend his run on the show. in BB 19? Ex-contestant reacts

During his stint on the show, many said that the singer was a part of the show or has been surviving because of the votes he has been receiving by Shehnaaz Gill and late Sidharth Shukla’s fans. Some even said, that Shehbaz got emotional talking about Sid purposely as during on of the episodes he himself said, ‘mere sath SidNaaz ke supporters hai’.

Speaking shortly after his eviction, and addressing the claims, he firmly rejects the claims, saying, “If people think I used Shehnaaz or Sidharth’s names to survive in the game, that is completely wrong.” He continues, “Main Sid ke itne close tha ki his demise, was like a personal loss, it affected me equally.”

Shahbaz asserts that the bond with SidNaaz (a ship name given by fans to Sidharth and Shehnaaz) fanbase has been there for a long time. “After Sidharth’s demise, a lot of his fans supported me even before I entered Bigg Boss. When I got his portrait tattooed or my Instagram DP with him wasn’t something I put for the show. It was always there,” he explains. He insists that this support was emotional and organic, not a strategy. “They understand feelings. That is why they stood by me. I never thought, ‘Let me use someone’s name to go ahead.’ Whatever I did inside was my own journey.”

Despite the noise around his identity and the legacy associated with his family, Shehbaz maintained that his game had nothing to do with borrowed popularity. “Mere actions, mere decisions, mere galtiyan… everything was mine. I didn’t depend on anyone’s name to play,” he says, adding, “Ab main unko janta hu. Mai Sidharth ko yaad karke aksar emotional ho jata hu. Having said that, I stayed real. People will always say things, but I know Ki Maine unke fan base ko, unke pyaar ko kabhi granted nahi liya hai.”