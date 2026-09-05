‘We found each other’: Siddharth Nigam introduces his girlfriend of two years, check out what he said

Actor Siddharth Nigam has finally made it public- he is no longer single. Taking to Instagram on Friday night, on the occasion of Janamashtami, he shared a picture with his girlfriend.

Siddharth with Riya.

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Introducing Riya Thakkar to his fans, he shared a picture of themselves, and wrote a long note in the caption. He further revealed that they met in 2024.

“2024. Two strangers, two lives, and a meeting neither of us knew would become such a beautiful part of our story. There was no plan, no script. We simply found each other, and somewhere between the ordinary days, the quiet conversations, the laughter and everything in between, something beautiful began to grow. For a long time, this was just ours. Something we quietly lived, cherished, and let become what it was meant to be. And sometimes, when something has brought so much love, warmth and meaning into your life, you find yourself wanting to let a little of that light out into the world. So, here we are. A little piece of something that has meant so much to us. Somehow, we found each other. And for that, we'll always be grateful. -R & S," read his note.

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{{^usCountry}} Many from the film and television industry congratulated the lovebirds. As for how he's feeling in the new phase of his life, Siddharth himself had a reaction. Replying to a comment "How are you feeling bro with this new chapter", he wrote, “shaking” with a teary eyed emoji. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many from the film and television industry congratulated the lovebirds. As for how he's feeling in the new phase of his life, Siddharth himself had a reaction. Replying to a comment "How are you feeling bro with this new chapter", he wrote, “shaking” with a teary eyed emoji. {{/usCountry}}

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Siddharth began his career as a child actor. He appeared in the Aamir Khan-starrer Dhoom 3 (2013), and then shows such as Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahaani and Chakravartin Ashok Samrat.