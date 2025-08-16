Janamashtami 2025 | Kisna director Subhash Ghai reveals the story behind making of Woh Kisna Hai song

On the account of Janamashtami today, director-producer Subhash Ghai exclusively speaks to HT City and informs that how his popular song Woh Kisna Hai from his directorial Kisna was recorded in a single day. He also narrates that why this song is an integral part of the film. Director Subhash Ghai

“I have great memories behind the song of Kisna in 2003 where an Indian boy rescues an English girl during riots in 1947. During this journey, he shows how Hindu people celebrates Krishna Janmashtami as a colorful festival. It was beautifully choreographed by Saroj Khan,” Ghai tells.

“The song describes the romantic side of lord Krishna and Sukhwinder sang it in his dancing mood in the recording room. He even became the power of the song that exists even till today,” he further adds.

Kisna that released in 2005 starred Vivek Oberoi, Isha Sharvani and English actress Antonia Bernarh Katherine in the pivotal roles. However, the film tanked at the box office but is remembered for its music.