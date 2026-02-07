Border 2 box office collection day 16: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film hits ₹300 crore mark; beats Sultan, Dhoom 3

Border 2 box office collection day 16: Despite a strong slowdown at the box office in its second and third weeks, war drama Border 2 has finally crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office on its third Saturday. The film, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has now entered the top 20 highest-grossing Hindi films in India. Border 2 box office collection day 16: Sunny Deol stars in this war drama.

Border 2 box office update Border 2 had a strong opening on the Republic Day weekend. It minted ₹295 crore net in India in its first two weeks, including ₹59 crore on January 26 alone. But its collections witnessed a drastic fall in its third week, with single-day earnings falling to under ₹3 crore by the third weekend. Border 2 earned ₹3.75 crore net on Saturday, taking its domestic haul to ₹301 crore after 16 days. Border 2 will soon face competition as Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo releases in theatres next week. The film will take the lion’s share of screens across India, making it tough for the Anurag Singh directorial to sustain any momentum. The film is still expected to add ₹15-20 crore to its kitty in India, bringing its lifetime haul to around ₹325 crore. Given its reported budget of ₹275 crore, this is an impressive number, but not an outstanding one.

Border 2 beats Sultan, Dhoom 3 Over its second week, Border 2 steadily climbed the list of highest-grossing Hindi films in India, going past older hits like Krrish 3, Brahmastra, Singham Again, and Kabir Singh. By Saturday, as it entered the ₹300 crore club, it also surpassed all-time blockbusters like Dhoom 3 ( ₹290 crore) and Sultan ( ₹300 crore). The film will now hope to surpass the lifetime collections of Padmaavat ( ₹303 crore) on Sunday, before aiming to overtake War ( ₹318 crore) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹320 crore).