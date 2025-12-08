Actor Siddharth Nigam calls his theatrical debut with the musical Kaneez a ‘most awaited turn’

For actor Siddharth Nigam, foraying into the world of theatre has been the “most awaited turn in his career.” Known for his roles in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Siddharth has now added the stage to his repertoire. Siddharth Nigam (Instagram)

Speaking to us, Siddharth shares, “I have been really lucky to have gotten an opportunity to explore almost all the mediums at such an early stage of my life, be it TV, the silver screen, and now theatre with my first musical, the Broadway production Kaneez.”

Last seen on OTT with Hai Junoon! Siddharth recalls his first day of play practice: “When Randhir Roy (the director) sir approached me with the play, I was surprised at the grandeur of the script and his idea of bringing Meena Kumari ji’s story to the stage. Being on stage for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh! So this is how it is: no screen, no camera, only live public with live reactions.’"

He continued: "It was a bit jittery for me—the closeness with your audience. Eventually, on the day I came on stage, I told myself, 'Forget everything, just live this moment,' and I just did that,” says Siddharth, calling it an overwhelming moment when the play received a standing ovation and praise from a houseful of audience at The National Centre for the Performing Arts shows.

Siddharth, who cherishes his connection with Salman Khan till date, says, “Sir has been a guide and mentor who has been there. I thought he must have forgotten me when I got to meet him on the sets of Bigg Boss, but he remembered me, and since then, I have been in touch with him and had a big opportunity to do a film with him. I tried to update him, and for this play, I texted him, receiving an 'all the best' emoji. I hope when we bring the next staging, I can get him to watch.”

As per the makers, the next staging is supposed to begin in January 2026. “With so much love and a houseful of shows, we will be back next month, and as our director says, it will be expanding to other cities,” he adds.