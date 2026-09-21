We will do whatever legal authories ask for: Ali Fazal on Shoorveer controversy

Days after the release of Mirzapur: The Movie, the film has landed in controversy over the use of Rajasthan-based musician Rapperiya Baalam’s song Shoorveer in a violent climax sequence featuring gangsters. Actor Ali Fazal, who stars in the film, has now reacted to the ongoing legal proceedings after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenged the use of the song.

Ali Fazal

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He shares, “Whatever the legal authorities will ask for, I am sure we will do that. Censor Board had already seen the film earlier. Baad mein, things sometimes hurt people’s sentiments.”

Speaking about the need to be mindful of what is portrayed in films, he adds, “Entertainment is at different levels; we are in an environment where we have to be careful. There were a lot of times when people said, ‘Arre yaar isme abuses nahin hai. Maza nahin aaega’, but it worked. We have to keep setting some sort of benchmark. It’s all about smart storytelling.”

Shoorveer was originally composed as a tribute to Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap, who ruled Rajasthan’s Mewar from 1572 to 1597. As per reports, the PIL was filed by Prashant Kumar Singh in the Delhi High Court. During the hearing on Thursday, the HC observed that the use of the song did not appear to be in good taste and directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to decide within a week on a proposal to replace it with background music.

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