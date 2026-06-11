Welcome To The Jungle to King, Dhamaal 4: Return of the multi-starrers in Bollywood

Big, ensemble casts used to dominate Hindi films in the 90s and early 2000s, with big stars joining in the trend, and they are having a resurgence now as many big ticket releases are boasting of big ensemble casts

Welcome To The Jungle

Return of multi-starrers in Bollywood

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The third instalment in the Welcome franchise boasts an ensemble cast of 34 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, among others. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film has released two songs, including a recreation of Uuncha Lamba Kad from the 2007 original Welcome, and is eyeing a June 26 release.

Dhamaal 4

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{{^usCountry}} The 2007 film Dhamaal emerged a surprise success, and since then two more films in the franchise have made their way on the big screen. Now, the fourth part in the series is up for release on July 10, with Indra Kumar returning as the director. The film features a big cast, including the returning actors Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra and also the addition of new actors Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Dinesh Anand. Golmaal FIVE {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2007 film Dhamaal emerged a surprise success, and since then two more films in the franchise have made their way on the big screen. Now, the fourth part in the series is up for release on July 10, with Indra Kumar returning as the director. The film features a big cast, including the returning actors Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra and also the addition of new actors Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Dinesh Anand. Golmaal FIVE {{/usCountry}}

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After a long wait, Rohit Shetty is finally set to bring the fifth instalment of the Golmaal franchise headed by Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi, with Sharman Joshi making his return after the first film. The new exciting addition in the franchise is Akshay Kumar, whose first look was unveiled with the announcement of the start of shooting, earlier this year.

King

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After three big successes in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen on Christmas this year with King. The film will mark his daughter Suhana Khan’s big screen debut, and the Siddharth Anand directorial features many more big names including Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma.

Mirzapur The Movie

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After a successful stint on the web with three seasons, the team of Mirzapur is set to now arrive on the big screen with its big ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, among others. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film arrives in theatres on September 4.

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