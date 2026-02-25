What’s the truth: Screenshots vs. Reality? Prince Narula denies allegations as Rajat Dalal claims negative PR campaign

The rivalry between Prince Narula and Rajat Dalal, which ignited on the sets of a reality show, is now spilling beyond the screen and into social media chatter. Throughout the season, viewers witnessed an ongoing tussle between the two during the show. Prince Narula and Rajat Dalal

​The leaked screenshots was allegedly linked to Prince’s PR team. A member of Rajat’s team addressed the controversy, stating, "The situation escalated after screenshots reportedly linked to Prince Narula’s PR team were leaked online. The chats show conversations about approaching creators to make reels against Rajat Dalal to shape a negative narrative about him during the show. We have seen this with other celebs too, and now Rajat is facing the same. Thankfully, his loyal fans have stood by him and supported him once again."

​The screenshots are there on fan pages, intensifying conversations about behind-the-scenes publicity stunt and fuelling fresh debate.

​The online war also caught public attention through a series of cryptic posts. Shortly after the leaks surfaced, Rajat posted a note on his feed stating, "Jab khane ko itna kuch hai is dharti pe... To jhoothi maa kasam kyun khani?". Prince responded soon after, writing, "Felane ko itna kuch hai, but log show se bahar aake jhoot hi kyun felate hain".

​However, a source close to Prince suggested, "What if this is being created by Rajat’s team? You never know. Anything is possible, and we are waiting and watching like everyone else."

​Speaking exclusively to us Prince dismissed the claims. "I just don't have time for all this. I am not in Mumbai; I am travelling with my family and doing my 'dad duties.' For me, what started in the show The 50, ended then and there. The game was meant to be played there—why talk about it now? Why would my team or fans contact them? Nobody is such a fool in today's time."

​Following these exchanges, the leaked screenshots have prompted fans to connect the dots between the statements and the ongoing tension. Social media remains abuzz with speculation and divided opinions as the feud continues to dominate headlines off-screen.