When Alia Bhatt revealed what she will gift Raha on her 15th birthday: ‘I've been doing it since she was born…’

After dating for five long years, Bollywood’s beloved actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the nuptial knot in the balcony of their Bandra home. The same year, their passion project Brahmāstra released in theatres and they welcomed their first child into the world. Alia and Ranbir were blessed with a beautiful daughter, who they named Raha. Ever since then, Raha has been the apple of their eye, apart from being an instant social media sensation. Well, a throwback video of Alia has now resurfaced where she reveals a birthday gift she is working on for her daughter’s 15th birthday. Raha, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Back in March this year, Alia Bhatt sat down for a fun chat with author, entrepreneur and life coach Jay Shetty on his podcast. During the same, the actor opened up about experiencing motherhood and also dealing with ADHD and anxiety. In a viral throwback clip from the same, Alia revealed she’s working on a gift that she plans to give her daughter Raha one day. The actor shared, “I'm doing this thing where I send Raha e-mails. I've been doing it since she was born, every month. Just like an amalgamation of photos and videos and what happened and just thoughts and feelings.”

Alia went on to explain, “It's like a live memory book. It's nice, when maybe she's fifteen, I'd give this to her and say, ‘This is all the memories that we collected for you over the years and go ahead and have some fun’.” Under this viral video, many netizens were left gushing about Alia’s sweet gift for Raha. One such comment read, “❤️❤️❤️Raha will love this when she grows up,” whereas an internet user stated, “😍😍love this idea.” Another wrote, “The best gift a parent can give to child,” while a comment read, “omg this is so wholesome.”

This year in November, Raha will turn 3 years old. We wish her and her doting parents Alia and Ranbir all the happiness in the world!