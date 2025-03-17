When Alka Yagnik reacted to Osama bin Laden being her fan: ‘Osama bin Laden jo bhi hai, jaisa bhi hai…’

Films are one of the greatest sources of entertainment. But a major aspect that sets Indian cinema apart from the rest is the music. Not only do the songs evoke emotions but also add more depth to any scene or moment in a movie. And when it comes to music, singer Alka Yagnik is one of the best in the business with an unmatched record not only in India but also Pakistan. She has always been a top choice, not just for filmmakers but also audiences. Well, reports suggest that the late Osama bin Laden, world’s most dreaded terrorist and former leader of al Qaeda, was also in the list of her many fans. Osama bin Laden was reportedly a big fan of Alka Yagnik's songs

According to reports, when the CIA raided Osama bin Laden's hideout in Abbottabad in 2011, they found several recordings of Alka Yagnik’s songs among other Bollywood music. This served as proof that he was a huge fan of the singer, much like the rest of us. 6 years ago, in an interview, Alka was told about the same. The video clip of her reaction has now resurfaced on the internet. The video begins with Alka asking, “Is that my fault?” She goes on to state, “Osama bin Laden jo bhi hai, jaisa bhi hai, uske andar ek chhota sa kalakaar hoga kahi. Pasand hai toh fir accha hai naa?”

Well, truer words have never been said. Soon after this video resurfaced on social media, many internet users reacted to it in the comment section. For instance, guessing how Alka felt after hearing this, one fan joked, “Alka ji : mere fan bhi kitne khatrnak hai☠️🥵,” whereas another wrote, “Alka yagnik mam's Epic reply : Is it my fault 😂😂😂😂.” A fan gushed, “I have never seen or heard a better female singer than Alka Yagnik. ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas another internet user stated, “Truly alkaholic ♥️🥂.” Meanwhile, another comment read, “Alka KO ab koi halka mat lay fans main sab say dangerous fan Alka ji Ka Raha hai😂😂😂😂😂.”

As this video goes viral again, tell us your favourite Alka Yagnik song!