When birthday girl Karisma Kapoor revealed why her pet name is Lolo, how Kareena Kapoor Khan got her name Bebo; watch

One of the most gorgeous Bollywood divas to ever shine on the silver screen, Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 51st birthday today. Yes, that’s right, even though it’s hard to believe when you see her ageing like fine wine. Over the years, Karisma has time and again won hearts with her performances and versatility with films such as Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and Zubeidaa (2001). But along the way, she also made fans with her off-screen bubbly, charming and relatable personality. Today on her special day, let’s revisit one such cute moment she had with fans where Karisma revealed how she got her pet name Lolo and why her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan is fondly called Bebo. Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Earlier this year, Karisma Kapoor graced an episode of Indian Idol 15. This special episode was a tribute to her late grandfather and superstar Raj Kapoor on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. In one segment, Karisma was asked how she got her pet name Lolo. Revealing the story behind the same, Lolo shared, “Foreign actress hai, Gina Lollobrigida, haan. Toh wahan se Lolo aa gaya. Aur meri mummy jo hai naa woh Sindhi hai, toh hum log ek roti hota hai, meethi loli, toh unko lolo bhi bulaate hai. Toh wahan se Lolo, aur yahan se toh papa ne rakh liya unki taraf se.” Here’s the video of this cute interaction:

Talking about her darling sister Kareena aka Bebo, Karisma shared, “Toh jab Bebo aa gayi, toh sab soch rahe the abhi inka bhi kuchh funny sa, cute sa naam hona chahiye. Kyunki Dabbu, Chintu, Chimpu, Lolo, abhi inka bhi. Toh papa ne rakh liya Bebo.” Lolo didn’t stop there! She went on to reveal her superstar grandfather Raj Kapoor’s nickname as well. Karisma stated, “Aaj tak National TV pe kisi ko nahi pata, ki dada ji (Raj Kapoor) ka bhi ek pet name tha. Unko Raje bulate the, kyunki sab kehte the you know ki he looks like a rajkumar, gore gore se, blue eyes.”

How cute is that! Well, we wish Karisma all the love and hope her birthday is as sweet as the Sindhi dish she got her pet name from.