When Esha Deol opened up about her brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Hema Malini called them ‘nice boys’; watch

As the world celebrated a happy New Year, Bollywood actor Esha Deol rang in 2026 in Dubai remembering her father and late superstar Dharmendra. The He-Man of Bollywood passed away at the age of 89 in November 2025. Paying a sweet tribute to him in her New Year post on Instagram, Esha pointed to the sky and wrote ‘Love u Papa’ up there, with the Burj Khalifa in the background. In the comment section below, Dharmendra’s younger son and Esha’s half-brother Bobby Deol showered love by dropping a bunch of heart emojis. Esha replied to Bobby’s comment by tagging him and sending more heart emojis. As the siblings make netizens go aww with their sweet interaction, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Back in 1999, much before she became an actor, Esha Deol and her sister Ahana Deol joined their star mother Hema Malini on an episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal . A clip of the same recently resurfaced on the internet. Opening up about her bond with half-brothers Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, Esha had shared, “We are close to both, but we manage to meet Sunny bhaiya more often, because when we go abroad, when we go to London like, we meet him more there and spend a lot of time with him over there. Bobby bhaiya comes over sometimes but we manage to spend more time with Sunny bhaiya.”

When Simi said she had never met Sunny or Bobby, Hema described her step-sons as, “Very nice boys.” She went on to add, “Sunny is more like his father, just like papa, Dharam ji (Esha nods in agreement). Even his behaviour, his way of talking. I can see a lot of Dharam in him. He's a very nice boy.” Talking about Bobby, Hema shared, “He's young, that's why I think he's very different.” On being asked who brings her nicer gifts, Esha replied, “Sunny bhaiya (laughs). He got me amazing new shoes, because I love playing. So every time I'll go and ask him, like I want a pair of Nikes. I have many of them and they were all given by him.” Ahana chimed in and revealed that Bobby got her a walkman.

Well, we wish Bobby, Esha and the entire Deol family a peaceful New Year.