Space travel to racing: When Keanu Reeves spilled the beans on his post-60 bucket list

If we asked you to shut your eyes and think of one actor, likely to be loved almost unanimously, we can tell without missing a beat, that for most, it would be Keanu Reeves' devilishly handsome but equally kind face. The actor is a simple man and always comes with probably the least amount of Hollywood airs, given the stature and legacy he enjoys. Ever wondered what's on Keanu Reeves' bucket list?

Last year, on September 2, the actor turned 60 — a milestone birthday. Around the same time, he had been promoting his docuseries, Visionaries, made in collaboration with friend and business partner Gard Hollinger. The project is essentially a love letter to their married passion for motorcycles and innovation in the field. A clip from the promotions has recently found itself resurfacing on the internet, in which Keanu can be seen amplifying the same, though in context of his bucket list, post-60.

Not really being big on the whole material shtick, it's tough to even imagine what someone like Keanu would quantify as important enough for it to end up on his bucket list. But the actor did have a vague answer up his sleeve and it all centers around travel!

Travelling to space is of course one of the things Keanu has spoken about before but the act of travelling in its core senses — exploration, wonder and the feeling of experiencing something you have never experienced before is what drives him, and thus stands knighted as bucket list worthy.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, he said, "(It's) all about discovering new ideas. We’ll take you from the rugged shores of Norway to thousands of feet underwater…and into the unexpected". Speaking about what's beyond the earthly realm he also shared, "It would be fun to go into space and see the planet". And the most doable bit? — "We’re going racing! That’s got to be buckety...Some more journeys where we just get to go ride, that would be buckety".

Speaking about bucket lists, through his own admittance, Keanu is "thinking about death all the time". At the time of promoting his first novel, The Book of Elsewhere, he revealed to BBC News, "I’m 59, so I’m thinking about death all the time I’m young old". He further explained, "Hopefully it’s not crippling, but hopefully it sensitises (us) to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have".

Do you agree with Keanu's take?