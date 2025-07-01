When Shefali Jariwala admitted she is pro-botox and skin treatments: ‘Everybody wants to look good’

Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala, who won hearts when she participated in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant, passed away at the age of 42 in the late hours of June 27 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Post dinner, she reportedly felt unwell and collapsed after which her actor husband Parag Tyagi rushed Shefali to the Bellevue Multispeciality hospital in Mumbai. But she was declared ‘brought dead’. Amid discussions of the possible reason that triggered Shefali’s cardiac arrest, there have been reports online suggesting that the late celebrity was allegedly undergoing anti-ageing treatments. Even on the day of her demise, Shefali reportedly took a vitamin C IV drip. Today, let’s revisit the time that Shefali opened up about botox and skin treatments in a chat with her Bigg Boss 13 housemate Paras Chhabra. Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala

During their stint in Bigg Boss 13, actor Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala became good friends. They stayed in touch post the reality show and a few months ago, Shefali graced Paras’ podcast. Talking about skin treatments, the Kaanta Laga girl shared, “I, of course, go to a skin doctor, I am pro-botox and skin treatments. Everybody wants to look good, so what’s wrong with it? People who can’t afford or are scared, think it’s wrong. It’s expensive, and painful. I have taken care of myself from before, so I have not needed anything. People should do what they like. We are born in this life as whatever we are. Next life, what if you are born as a cockroach or rat? Do what you like, be responsible about it, though. Doctors are like sculptures; they are artistic, so choose the correct artist.”

During the interview, revealing the secret behind her evergreen beauty, Shefali shared that she was blessed with good genetics. But added that she also looked after herself and worked out regularly. Shefali explained, “I have been doing that for 20 years, and that is paying off now. I do yoga because of epilepsy. I don’t have any bad habits, I don’t eat fried food, I don’t drink alcohol. If yoga and workout are done together and correctly, it has lots of benefits.”

We hope Shefali finds peace.