Everything to know about Mostly Sane Prajakta Koli's fiance Vrishank Khanal and their dream wedding; read

YouTuber-actor Prajakta Koli (Mostly Sane) is all set to marry her partner Vrishank Khanal surrounded by friends and family in Karjat, Maharashtra. The couple's wedding festivities are underway and are presumed to last till February 25; a long time coming, Prajakta and Vrishank have been together since 2011, having met through a mutual friend when Vrishank was 22 and Prajakta was 18. The couple got engaged in September 2023, with Prajakta sharing the exciting news on Instagram, showing off her engagement ring and Vrishank by her side. Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal

Who is Vrishank Khanal?

Vrishank Khanal, aged 34, hails from Kathmandu, Nepal. He studied at the prestigious University of Cambridge before pursuing a law degree at DY Patil College in Mumbai. Currently working in the legal field, Vrishank began his career at Thomson Reuters and later advanced to a managerial role at Morgan Stanley. Apart from his professional life, Vrishank has an adventurous side, known for his love for biking, golf, and guitar. His Instagram reflects these interests, showcasing his dynamic personality.

Vrishank comes from a close-knit family, including his parents, Jagan and Sabina Khanal, and his sister, Manogya. Despite his successful career, he enjoys indulging in hobbies and spending time with loved ones.

Wedding festivities and details

The couple's beautiful celebrations kicked off with a few pre-wedding ceremonies, including a vibrant mehendi and haldi ceremony. Prajakta and Vrishank shared heartwarming moments on Instagram, where they were seen laughing, exchanging kisses, and celebrating their love. In an unconventional twist, the couple wore white outfits for the haldi ceremony instead of the usual yellow.

While the couple's mehendi outfits were designed by Anita Dongre, it has also been reported that Prajakta’s bridal outfit will be designed by the renowned designer; she has also reportedly incorporated her mother’s wedding saree and jewellery for the pre-wedding function. The Karjat wedding will also allegedly be graced by Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, and musicians Badshah and Raftaar.

As the couple embarks on this exciting new chapter, fans are eagerly awaiting more glimpses of their beautiful journey together.