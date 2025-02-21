Will Smith confirms Hancock 2; says Dune star Zendaya is in talks to star in superhero film

Will Smith has sent fans of the 2008 superhero film Hancock into a frenzy by revealing that a sequel is in development. According to a report in Deadline, the 56-year-old actor not only confirmed that a follow-up is in the works but also hinted at Dune star Zendaya being considered for a role. Will Smith revealed that Zendaya is in talks to star in Hancock 2

During a livestream, Will shared his enthusiasm for the potential sequel, stating, “There’s a really cool Hancock 2 idea... We haven’t even talked about it.” He then dropped a significant casting tease, adding, “I’m going to give you one little piece. Zendaya [is] being approached for a role in Hancock 2.”

The original Hancock, directed by Peter Berg and written by Vince Gilligan and Vy Vincent Ngo, starred Smith as the unconventional and troubled superhero struggling with memory loss. The film also featured Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman, and Eddie Marsan in pivotal roles.

A sequel has been in discussion since the film’s release, with Berg confirming in 2009 that both Smith and Theron were set to return. However, the project has faced numerous delays due to scheduling conflicts and other obstacles. In 2012, Berg provided an update on the sequel’s progress, describing it as “a question of timing” and mentioning that Smith had a concept for the follow-up, with the team eager to move forward.

More recently, Theron reiterated her interest in reprising her role, telling ComicBook in 2020, “I’ll still make that movie, I would do it in a heartbeat.”